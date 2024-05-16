Cannes 2024: Complete food menu to be served at Bharat Parv at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2024: One of the most prestigious film festivals of the world – Cannes Film Festival – began on May 14 in France, Cannes is known for its varied film screenings, the stunning red carpet looks and for hosting dignitaries from all over the world. The best of the film industries across the world visit Cannes every year, films to be screened are handpicked and it is a star-studded affair. India is also participating in the film festival this year. Representatives from the Government of India, State Governments and members of the film fraternity will visit Cannes to participate in the film festival. India is also hosting Bharat Prav this year at Cannes. Bharat Parv will act as a platform for the Indian film fraternity to engage in several activities that can accelerate showcase of Indian films in the world's forum. The food menu at Bharat Parv has been handpicked by Chef Varun Totlani who has curated an amalgam of regional flavours across the country to be a part of the platter.(Unsplash)

The food menu at Bharat Parv has been handpicked by Chef Varun Totlani who has curated an amalgam of regional flavours across the country to be a part of the platter. This has been done keeping in mind the palate of the international guests. Here's what the complete menu looks like.

Food menu at Bharat Parv at Cannes 2024:

Starters: Makai Mathri, Puranpoli Tart, Prawn Ver Masala Tart, Lal Mass Pao. For the main course, there is Asparagus and Butternut Squash, Moilee with fresh coconut milk. Mushroom Bhutwa with Potato Foam are inspired from the homes of Uttarakhand. The main course will also include Lamb Yakhni with a yoghurt-based gravy with Kashmiri fennel, cardamom and served with morel miso rice and katlam.

Dinner: There is Jicama and coconut malai momo with passion fruit thukpa, Ponkha and Charred Corn Chaat. be Khad Sweet Potato with Malabar Paratha, Khad Turbot with Malabar Paratha, Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Kashmiri Morel are the vegetarian options. For the non-vegetarian guests, there is Black Garlic Pulao with Fresh Toor Dal and Lamb.

Dessert: There is a dessert called Cacao which will use all the parts of the fruit and will be served inside the aged shell of the fruit. Melon Rabri with Roselle Sorbet with cacao are also served as dessert.