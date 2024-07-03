'Sidharth Malhotra's life was in danger because of Kiara Advani': Actor's fan blackmailed, duped of 50 lakh

A fan of Sidharth Malhotra was blackmailed and duped of ₹50 lakh by one of the actor's fan pages. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the person named Minoo said that a fan page of Sidharth accused his wife-actor Kiara Advani of harming him. In a bunch of tweets, Minoo introduced themselves, sharing the wild incident as well as chats with the person who duped them. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra turns cheerleader as Kiara Advani completes 10 years in Bollywood) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been married for over a year now.

Sidharth fan duped of lakhs in 2023

The X user, @desi_girl334, shared notes, "Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence."

The fan was told Sidharth's life was in danger

Another tweet read, "Aliza told me fake stories: Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him."

Fan was told Kiara and Dharma threatened Sidharth

"Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn't give them his bank password & signed chequebooks. Aliza asked me to help her 'save Sid'. I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid's fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara's team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara's every move," read another tweet.

Minoo also tweeted, "I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid. Also, I bought Sid 3 gift hampers, which I found out were photoshopped. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs." The X user also shared many tweets about how she was lied to repeatedly so that she would pay money.

About Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan.