Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz outclasses two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev, to meet Lorenzo Musetti in quarters

Taylor Fritz stagged a stunning comeback after dropping the opening two sets to get the better of two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev in the ongoing edition of the Wimbledon Championships. Fritz upstaged World No.4 Zverev 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Taylor Fritz defeats two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon's fourth round

The 13th-seeded has matched his career-best showing in Grand Slam tennis. The 26-year-old from California starred in the 35th game, which went into five sets at the All England Club this season. The Grand Slam event has tied the record for the most five-setters at any major tournament in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Fritz’s memorable comeback win is the 11th from a two-set deficit in the 2024 edition of Wimbledon, more than in any other year. The American 13th seed has set a date with Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Zverev finished runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month. The German also lost in the final of the 2020 US Open against Dominic Thiem.