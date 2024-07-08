 Grigor Dimitrov injury sends Daniil Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Grigor Dimitrov injury sends Daniil Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Reuters |
Jul 08, 2024 08:03 AM IST

Daniil Medvedev, seeded fifth, will now meet top seed Jannick Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Tenth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov pulled out injured in the first set of his fourth round tie against Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon on Sunday after a lengthy treatment break.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (R) is consoled by Russia's Daniil Medvedev after retiring from their men's singles fourth round tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (R) is consoled by Russia's Daniil Medvedev after retiring from their men's singles fourth round tennis match on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Medvedev, seeded fifth, will now meet top seed Jannick Sinner in the quarter-finals. The Russian has a 6-5 head-to-head lead over the Italian world No.1 but has lost their last five matches.

Dimitrov looked in good form, racing to a 3-0 lead in the match, before Medvedev broke back. The Bulgarian then slipped on Court One, carrying on for a couple of games that Medvedev won before taking a medical time out after the seventh.

He returned briefly but could not move well and called it a day after the eighth game during which Medvedev served three aces.

News / Sports / Tennis News / Grigor Dimitrov injury sends Daniil Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals
© 2024 HindustanTimes
