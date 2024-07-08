Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani brighten your Monday with their effortlessly stylish airport looks: Watch

Another day, another airport look from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The popular Bollywood couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning, exuding effortless style in casual outfits. Frequently seen walking hand in hand, we can't help but wonder where they're headed this time. Each appearance of these lovebirds creates quite a buzz with their undeniable chemistry and fashionable looks. Their latest ensemble was no exception, brightening up our Monday and serving up some serious couple fashion goals. Let's decode their looks and gather some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra rock airport fashion as they walk hand in hand, fans say ‘couple goals’. Watch ) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are here to chase away your Monday blues with their chic airport looks. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's stylish airport look

Their pictures and videos from the airport swiftly went viral on social media, amassing numerous likes and comments from their adoring followers who couldn't resist gushing over their appearance. In the video, they exude radiant charm in effortlessly stylish outfits, captured hand in hand as they pose for the paparazzi. The stunning couple has certainly captivated our attention. Check out the video to see their fashionable appearance for yourself.

Decoding Sidharth and Kiara's look

Kiara Advani, a top contender in airport fashion, showcased another chic yet minimal look. She wore a white tank top paired with black flared pants, layering a white sweater over her shoulders for an added flair. Her outfit was complemented by a beige cap, a stylish handbag, and a pair of sleek heels. With a flawless no-makeup makeup look and her luscious tresses left loose, she completed her trendy yet comfortable ensemble with ease.

On the other hand, her handsome husband Sidharth looked dashing in a classic white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a trendy denim hoodie jacket. He styled his airport outfit with trendy colour-block sneakers. His clean-shaven look, gelled hair, and charming smile are sure to win your heart.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Rumours about Sidharth and Kiara dating began circulating widely in 2019, largely due to their collaboration on the Dharma Productions film Shershaah, which tells the story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Despite the growing speculation, the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. They eventually married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.