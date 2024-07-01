Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans, says the love story bloomed on set

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the praise for his performance in Chandu Champion. He also celebrated the one year anniversary of the release of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha last week. Now, Kartik took to his Instagram to share that the director of the film, Sameer Vidwans, tied the knot with Juilee Sonalkar. The actor shared that it was extra special as their love story took shape during the making of the film itself. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's T20 retirement: ‘We are losing two diamonds’) Kartik Aaryan shared new pictures from the wedding reception on his Instagram account.

Kartik's latest Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a bunch of pictures from the traditional Maharashtrian marriage ceremony with the groom and the bride. Gajraj Rao, who was also a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha, was seen with him in one of the pictures as all of them smiled for a group selfie. Kiara Advani, who played the lead opposite Kartik in the film, gave the event a miss.

In the caption, Kartik wrote: “A love story which we literally saw blooming in front of us on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha... so happy to be part of your beautiful journey. Congratulations @sameervidwans sir and @juilee_sonalkar (white heart emoticon).”

More details

Satyaprem Ki Katha featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It also starred Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania. The film tackles the themes of date rape and trauma through the story of an odd married couple. The film opened to positive reviews upon release and earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. The biopic sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik earned rave reviews for his performance in the film.

He will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. It will also star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, who will reprise her iconic role of Manjulika from the first film.