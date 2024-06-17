Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to head to Madhya Pradesh for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB 3) is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. The film went on the floors in March this year in Mumbai. Aaryan had taken a break from the shoot for the promotions of his recently released sports biopic Chandu Champion, whereas Dimri is currently vacationing in Italy. However, the duo is set to get back to the BB 3 sets by the end of this month. Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri to go to MP towards June end for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot

After completing the shoot in Mumbai and Kolkata, the team of BB 3 is now heading to Madhya Pradesh for the next leg of the shoot. A source close to the production reveals to us, "Kartik and Triptii will be going to Orchha, Madhya Pradesh towards June end for the next schedule of the film. The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story. The team will be stationed there till July. Post that, another schedule is planned for shoot before the film wraps up." Orchha is known for its Mughal architecture like Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Chaturbhuj Temple, and the source shares that the team is expected to explore some of these scenic locations in the film.

Apart from Aaryan and Dimri, BB 3 sees the return of actor Vidya Balan, who starred in the first part of the film in 2007. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is also a new addition to the franchise, while Anees Bazmee is returning as the director for the third part after helming the second part in 2020. Earlier it was supposed to get a solo theatrical release this Diwali, but now director Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will be clashing with it at the box office.