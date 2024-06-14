EXCLUSIVE| Anees Bazmee reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again this Diwali

The entire industry is in the mood for musical chairs- of release dates. And the latest news in town is Anees Bazmee's much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan is set for a clash with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff... the list of it's cast is as big as it can get. Anees Bazmee is directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Naturally, their clash on Diwali is worrying the trade. Bazmee, speaking to HT City exclusively, reacts as we break the news to him, "Abhi aapse news aayi hai. Clashes are never a good idea. We had announced our release date for BB3 a year in advance. I don't know kya karein abhi."

Commenting on the business impact due to such instances, the filmmaker adds, "All films get affected when there is a clash, nuksaan toh hota hai. Aur baat product mein confidence ki nahi hai. Duniya ka har director, actor, writer hamesha apni film ke baare mein confidently baat karta hai."

When we ask if there are plans to shift BB3's release date now, he quips, "Aisa abhi nahi socha hai since we had decided the release in advance. Ajay (Devgn) is a good friend and such date clashes are inevitable. Yeh hamare haath mein nahi hota."

Since the year is lined up with multiple such clashes, as a veteran, how has Bazmee seen it fare over the years? "If the film is not good, then you can release it on any festival, it won't work. A good film doesn't need a date to work. Animal also didn't come on a festival, that's what I have seen over the years," he ends.