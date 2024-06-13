Triptii Dimri’s summer vacation in Italy is pure bucket list stuff. Watch

Triptii Dimri rose to fame after her role as Zoya Riaz in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal, and the netizens declared her the ‘national crush.’ Stepping away from her work schedule, this summer she is on a tour of southern Italy’s cliffside town of Positano. Positano is also called the vertical town, with colourful buildings nestled into the mountainsides. She dropped several pictures on her Instagram stories and shared a reel, unveiling breathtaking views straight out of a fairytale storybook. Triptii Dimri channelled major cottage-core vibes in her fit. Tripti is enjoying the Italian delights of food, culture and nature.

Triptii’s Italian escapades

It seems like the Bulbul actor has taken some time off her busy schedule to indulge in her wanderlust. The Bulbbul actor’s Italian escapade is high on aesthetic as she relaxes in the lap of nature. Her pictures captured the prettiest flowers and the gorgeous cliffs and coasts of Positano. Her snapshots were a gastronomic delight, with scrumptious pasta, fresh fruit, and gelato. The actor dined with an incredible view of the sea, sparking FOMO among her fans.

Triptii’s OOTD

The Qala actor always slays her fashion game. She embraced the scenic beauty and donned a midnight blue, paisley-print maxi dress with delicate floral designs. The maxi, with spaghetti straps and a square neckline, was floor-length. Her locks were loose, cascading down her back with a simple claw clip in her hair. The actor looked radiant in the simple maxi dress.

Triptii Dimri’s work projects

Last seen in Animal in 2023, the 30-year-old actor began her acting career with her debut film Poster Boys in 2017. Her first lead role was in the romantic tragedy film Laila Majnu. Subsequently, she was cast in empowering female roles, in Bulbbul and Qala. 2024 is exciting for her as she is preparing for the release of her upcoming movies Bad News, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2.