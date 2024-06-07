Tripti Dimri of Animal fame purchases bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra for 14 crore

Tripti Dimri of Animal fame has purchased a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow off Carter Road in Bandra west area of Mumbai for ₹14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Tripti Dimri has purchased a ground-plus-two storey bungalow off Carter Road in Bandra west area of Mumbai for ₹ 14 crore

A stamp duty of ₹70 lakh has been paid on the transaction, according to the documents.

The total area of the bungalow includes land area of 2,226 sq ft and built-up area of 2,194 sq ft for which the transaction was registered on June 3, 2024.

Dimri has also paid registration charges of ₹30,000. According to the documents, the sellers of the property are Cedric Peter Fernandes and Margaret Annie Marie Fernandes. They could not be reached for a comment.

An email query sent to Dimri did not get any response.

In 2023, Dimri starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. Dimri recently featured in IMDb's list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars.

In May 2024, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had announced a new film Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri.

Bungalow deals in Mumbai

Two bungalow deals have been reported in Mumbai's real estate market in the last six months.

In December 2023, Bollywood actor John Abraham purchased a 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Khar area of Mumbai. It comprises a land area of 7,722 sq ft worth ₹70.83 crore.

In February 2024, Girdhari Lal Bawri, managing director of Macleods Pharmaceuticals, purchased a 3,600 sq ft bungalow spread across over 7,000 sq ft in Vile Parle area of Mumbai for ₹101 crore.

Bandra's Bollywood connection

Areas in Bandra West such as Carter Road, Bandstand, Pali Hills are home to many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan's housing society was in the news in December 2023.

Bollywood star Dilip Kumar's bungalow is also located in Pali Hill. The bungalow underwent redevelopment in 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others also reside in Bandra West.

The per sq ft rate in Bandra varies from ₹50,000 to ₹150,000 per sq ft. The rate depends on several factors such as age of the property, locality and social infrastructure, according to local brokers.