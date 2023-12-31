John Abraham buys bungalow on Linking Road for 71 cr

Mumbai: Actor-producer John Abraham has purchased a 13,138 sq ft ground plus two storey bungalow facing Linking Road in Khar for ₹70.83 crore. HT Image

The property, owned by 81-year-old Pravin Nathalal Shah, a resident of Pennsylvania, USA, and his family, includes an open land area of 7,722 sq ft and existing two-story bungalow Nirmal Bhuvan spanning 5,416 sq ft.

Abraham, who starred in the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, registered the agreement for sale for the property on December 27 with 10-members of the Shah family, most of whom reside in the US now, according to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The actor paid a stamp duty of ₹4.24 crore on the transaction.

The 51-year-old star, who lives in a sea-facing penthouse at Hiten Apartments on Shirley Rajan Road in Bandra West, has been known to be a keen property investor. The Nirmal Bhuvan bungalow plot is on the Linking Road, rated the third most popular high street retail in India after Bengaluru’s MG Road, and has great potential for redevelopment.

The actor and his company JA Entertainment did not respond to queries sent in email and phone.