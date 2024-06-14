Kartik Aaryan is ‘emotional and proud’ as Chandu Champion gets standing ovation, hugs director Kabir Khan. Watch
Kartik Aaryan received rave reviews for his performance in Chandu Champion. The actor was seen cheering along with the audience inside a theatre.
Kartik Aaryan is basking in the praise for Chandu Champion, which released in theatres today. The actor penned a heartfelt note of gratitude in a new Instagram post on Friday, admitting that the standing ovation from fans have made him ‘emotional and proud.’ He was seen hugging director Kabir Khan inside a packed theatre after the screening of the film. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it)
Kartik pens note after release of Chandu Champion
In the new video post, Kartik was seen giving a tight hug to director Kabir Khan after the screening of the film got over. Kartik attended an audience screening and was greeted with cheers and a very good response at the end of the film. He continued to smile and started to clap along with them.
In the caption, he wrote: “THIS CHAMPION IS NOW YOURS (folded hands emoticon) These claps These Standing Ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey. This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life! I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero. Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you.”
He concluded by saying, “Ye movie, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion banna chahta hai, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion ban sakta hai (This film is for that Chandu who wants to be a champion, who can become a champion). #ChanduChampion in theatres now !!”
More details
Kartik plays former Indian paralympic gold-medalist Murlikant Petkar in the sports biopic. The film also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters. Chandu Champion has been shot in in London, Wai and Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir and is backed by production companies - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.
The Hindustan Times review of the film praised Kartik's performance and read, “Give it to Kartik Aaryan for imbibing Murli's personality and demeanour so effortlessly and bringing it to life with an earnest performance that showcases his dedication to detail. All the workshops and training reflect in every frame, and the physical transformation he has undergone to look the part, bowls you over at several places, especially in the wrestling and boxing sequences.”
