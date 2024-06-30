Kartik Aaryan on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's T20 retirement: ‘We are losing two diamonds’

On Saturday, June 29, India secured a seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, clinching the trophy for the second time. The last time India tasted success was under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2007.

Kartik reacts

Talking about Team India's victory and giving an overview of the match last night, Kartik said, “I'm really happy and excited that India won the World Cup yesterday. It's like a dream for all of us to witness this. The way Virat (Kohli) played in the finals and how Rohit (Sharma) said that he was saving it for the finals [referring to his previous interview]; even Suryakumar's (Yadav) catch was unreal. This match was a perfect nail-biter and something which a lot of us won't forget. (Jasprit) Bumrah in the end, Hardik Pandya, everyone - it was a team effort last night.”

He also shared his views about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring. "We won the World Cup, but sadly, we are losing two diamonds. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are retiring. It definitely breaks my heart and fans’ too,” the actor shared.

Kartik had also also congratulated Team India on social media, calling it a 'historic win'. “Team India, who refused to surrender,” his post read.

India scripts history

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by runs in a see saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy here on Saturday. Kohli, who was part of 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, announced his retirement from the format immediately after the end of the match. "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost," Kohli said.