Unseen pic of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli from her birthday dinner in Bengaluru surfaces after India's T20 World Cup win

'This man Virat Kohli is something else'

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, chef Manu Chandra wrote in his caption that he waited almost two months to post the unseen photo as he had 'promised' himself that he would only post it if India won the T20 World Cup.

He wrote, "Had promised myself I’d only post this if we took the World Cup… voila. This man Virat Kohli is something else, and on his last T20 WC, what a damn run And Jasprit Bumrah – jeeeeez, legend! Team India what a show – bring it home. Glam, smiles and happiness courtesy Anushka Sharma."

The actor wore a purple top with a pair of blue jeans for her intimate birthday dinner. Virat was dressed in black.

Anushka's birthday bash

Anushka Sharma turned 36 on May 1. The actor was seen for the first time since she and Virat welcomed their son, Akaay, in February this year. Taking to Instagram Stories in May, Virat shared a picture of the special menu at Lupa Bengaluru with Anushka’s name on it. “Celebrating Anushka,” it read.

Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “Thank you, (chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

In another picture that Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Faf du Plessis shared, Anushka was seen holding Virat as they posed with their friends.

Anushka's posts for Virat and Team India

Anushka penned a heartwarming post for Virat after India's second T20 World Cup victory since 2007, calling him her 'home'. The actor, who watched the match on TV, shared the post on Instagram soon after the team emerged victorious in the thrilling final against South Africa.

"AND... I love this man @viratkohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!" she captioned Virat's picture with the trophy in his hand.

In a separate post, the actor – who shares daughter Vamika (three) and four-month-old son Akaay with the cricketer – congratulated Team India on the remarkable feat.

"Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" Anushka wrote.