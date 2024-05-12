Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pics, twin in black as they step out for dinner in Bengaluru
Actor Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli are currently in Bengaluru and recently went on a date. Several pictures of the couple inside a restaurant in the city have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma is all smiles for Virat Kohli's batting in first public appearance since son's birth. See pics)
Anushka, Virat pose for camera during dinner date
In one of the photos, Anushka rested her arm on Virat's shoulder as they posed with a few people. Both of them smiled for the camera. In another picture, Anushka held Virat while posing with the staff of the restaurant.
For the outing, Anushka wore a black floral top and pants. Virat was seen in a black and white shirt and pants. He also wore a cap.
Anushka recently made public appearance
Anushka made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium in Bengaluru earlier this month since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli. She was spotted extending her support to Virat's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Anushka celebrated birthday a few weeks ago
Previously, Anushka celebrated her birthday with Virat and his RCB teammates in Bengaluru. RCB player Faf du Plessis shared a picture of the celebration. On her birthday, Virat shared a post on Instagram. Sharing several pictures of the actor, he wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday, my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."
About Anushka and Virat
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and son, Akaay, earlier this year. Announcing the birth of their son, the couple, in a joint statement, said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"
Anushka upcoming film
Fans will see Anushka in the biopic Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray the role of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.
