Anushka Sharma makes first public appearance since son Akaay's birth, cheers for Virat Kohli and RCB. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Bengaluru cricket stadium as she cheered for her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. This marks Anushka's first public appearance since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma glows in first pics since son's birth; steps out for birthday dinner with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru) Anushka Sharma at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Anushka at RCB match in Bengaluru

As the match progressed, the cameras captured different expressions of Anushka in the stands. Anushka was seen as shocked and relieved at the same time after Virat Kohli survived a runout. She was also seen smiling and clapping as Virat hit back-to-back sixes.

Anushka stood, clapped and smiled when Virat blew her kisses. The actor was seen stunned as Virat got out. For the event, Anushka wore a striped blue shirt and pants.

Anushka recently celebrated her birthday

While this marked her first public appearance post Akaay's birth, recent glimpses of Anushka surfaced during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB teammates for an intimate gathering. RCB's Faf du Plessis shared a snapshot of the celebration, showcasing Anushka's presence among the close-knit group.

Anushka gave birth to a son recently

On her birthday, Virat shared a post on Instagram, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. They welcomed daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay on February 15, 2024. Announcing the birth of their son, the couple, in a joint statement, said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

Anushka next film

Fans will see Anushka in the biopic Chakda Xpress, portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero.