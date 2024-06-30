Anushka Sharma reveals Vamika's 'biggest concern' after India wins T20 World Cup, pens note for her ‘home’ Virat Kohli

As India bagged its second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa, several celebrities extended their wishes to Indian cricket team. Actor Anushka Sharma shared posts on Instagram praising husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and then sharing an incident about their daughter, Vamika. (Also Read | Bollywood reacts to World Cup win, Virat's T20 retirement: Anushka Sharma goes 'OMG', Vivek calls it emotional atyachar) Anushka Sharma shared posts after India's T20 World Cup win.

Anushka posts about Vamika, Virat

Anushka posted a bunch of photos of the members of Team India after they won the final match. She wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV… yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people (red heart emoji). What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!! (National flag and blue heart emojis)."

In another post, Anushka shared a picture of Virat as he smiled and lifted the trophy. The actor captioned the post, "AND ….. I love this man (red heart emoji) @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home (red heart emoji)- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this! (Wink and kissing face emojis)." India won the nail-biting match by 7 runs.

Amitabh, Salman, Preity congratulate India

Amitabh Bachchan wished the Indian team for clinching the title. Quoting the team as "World Champion", Amitabh wrote on X, "T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds... WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Long live Mother India. Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind."

Sharing a picture of Team India as "world champions", Salman Khan congratulated the cricket team on winning the ICC Trophy of T20 World Cup. Expressing her immense joy and happiness, Preity Zinta wrote on X, "Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh India! WE WON…"

Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Mrunal Thakur's tweets

Ram Charan took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the team. He wrote, "Incredible win for Team India! Well done, team! Hurrah for @Jaspritbumrah93 and outstanding performances by @imVkohli and @hardikpandya7! Kudos to our captain @ImRo45 and all the people behind the scenes for making this win so memorable."

Sharing a picture of Virat and Rohit Sharma, Mahesh Babu penned a note on X. He wrote, "It's ours!! The heroes-in-blue are the new 'world champions! Take a bow Team India for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history… what a stunner. Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind!"

Mrunal Thakur's tweet read, "What a match!!! Congrats Team India on a fab fab performance and such a well deserved win!" Junior NTR also tweeted on X, “What a match... soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”