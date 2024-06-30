Bollywood reacts to World Cup win, Virat's T20 retirement: Anushka Sharma goes 'OMG', Vivek calls it emotional atyachar

Team India scripted history once again as they lifted the World Cup trophy on Saturday. While the massive win came with the sad news of Virat Kohli's retirement from the T20 match, Bollywood made sure to cheer for the team on social media.(Also read: India win T20 World Cup after Hardik, Bumrah create magic in death overs in nail biter against South Africa) Virat Kohli's team India won the World Cup once again and his wife Anushka Sharma has reacted.

Celebrating India's win

Virat's wife, actor Anushka Sharma wrote ‘OMG OMG OMG’, sharing a picture of the match playing on her television. Sushmita Sen wrote on Instagram stories, “What a team! So proud! Tears of Joy. Well played South Africa.”

Raveena Tandon shared a video of her match watch party breaking into celebration. Ajay Devgn wrote, “Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! This victory is etched in our hearts. #T20WorldCup #INDvSA2024”

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it’s done!!!! True champions!!” Prabhudeva wrote, “So so so Happy.” Rakul Preet Singh caught the match with husband Jacky Bhagnani and wrote, “Perfect win !! More than perfect win !! What a game ❤️❤️ well done team india 👏👏👏 sooo proud!! Champions.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Greatest match I have seen!!! What a victory !!! Congratulations Team India. T20 World Cup winners !!!!” Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Total emotional atyachar right now! While I’m going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia ‘s win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India….feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s.”

A thrilling game

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by runs in a see saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy here on Saturday. Kohli, who was part of 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, announced his retirement from the format immediately after the end of the match. "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost," Kohli said.