India win T20 World Cup after Hardik, Bumrah create magic in death overs in nail biter against South Africa
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: India win World Cup after 13 years. They beat South Africa by runs to win T20 World Cup 2024.
For every November 19, 2023, there is June 24, 2024. For every November 10, 2022, there came June 27, 2024, and now for every heartbreak in the last 11 years, there will be June 29, 2024. The date will be earmarked in the history of Indian cricket as it ended their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting contest at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
In the battle of the unbeaten teams, or, in other words, of teams who have zero titles to show for in the last 10 years, India prevailed. And they should thank Jasprti Bumrah, the man who can make the ball talk and boy, did he make it dance to his tunes when it mattered the most.
They should also thank Hardik Pandya for bowling the 17th over for just four runs and then… And then defending 15 runs in the last over. He cried like a baby. He had gone through a lot in the last few months. It was only fitting that it was Hardik Pandya who was at the helm, giving it his all in the death overs. It was not the first time he was defending some thing
Thank you notes must also be reserved for Arshdeep Singh for bowling the 19th over under immense pressure and giving away only four runs in front of David Miller and Keshav Maharaj.
Electing to bat on a dry surface, 2007 champions India overcame a top-order meltdown to post a competitive 176-7.
Virat Kohli (76) struck his first 50 of this World Cup and Axar Patel smashed 47 to power India to a healthy total.
Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece for South Africa.
The Proteas suffered a top order collapse of their own but Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) put their chase back on track.
Heinrich Klaasen (52) then counter-attacked in spectacular fashion but India's impeccable death-overs bowling restricted South Africa to 169-8.
(more to follow)
