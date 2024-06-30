Tendulkar pays glorious tribute to Rohit Sharma, draws parallel with Virat Kohli's '6 WC wait' as duo retires from T20Is

Team India ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title on Saturday as the side lifted the coveted T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. In a dramatic final, India snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against South Africa, thanks to a brilliant effort from the side's pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya, throughout the final four overs of the Proteas run-chase. India's Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final(AFP)

Following the win, India's two batting stalwarts – captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – called time on their illustrious T20I career. While Kohli confirmed his retirement from the format after accepting his Player of the Match award, Rohit announced his departure during the post-match press conference. Following their announcements, the duo was paid tribute by many on social media platforms, and India's batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, too, applauded the two stalwarts for their contributions to the side.

Taking to his X account, Tendulkar lauded Rohit's leadership, stating that the T20 World Cup win was the “perfect culmination” of his stint as India's T20I captain.

“@ImRo45, I’ve witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment & exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading India to a T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit!” wrote Tendulkar.

Tendulkar on Kohli

Virat Kohli, who had a poor outing in the tournament, turned up the heat in the all-important final with a crucial 76 that helped India reach a fighting score of 176/7 in 20 overs. The 35-year-old secured the T20 World Cup title in his sixth appearance in the tournament. In a post for Kohli, Tendulkar drew a parallel to his own experience, having also endured a long wait for his ODI World Cup victory, which he achieved on his sixth attempt in 2011.

“@imVkohli, you have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you’re truly one of the greats of the gentleman's game. Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game,” Tendulkar wrote.

Kohli was Tendulkar's teammate when India lifted the ODI World Cup title in 2011. With the T20 World Cup triumph, the 35-year-old now has all major limited-overs trophies in his cabinet: the ODI and the T20I World Cup, and the Champions Trophy (2013).