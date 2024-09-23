Elon Musk reveals what 'would destroy the Mars program’ in viral post: ‘The Starship program is being smothered by…’

Elon Musk has revealed what the Starship program is being “smothered by” and could “destroy the Mars program.” Musk expressed his concerns in an X post where he also revealed that “SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years.” Elon Musk reveals what would ‘destroy the Mars program’ (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“If those all land safely, then crewed missions are possible in four years. If we encounter challenges, then the crewed missions will be postponed another two years. It is only possible to travel from Earth to Mars every two years, when the planets are aligned. This increases the difficulty of the task, but also serves to immunize Mars from many catastrophic events on Earth,” Musk wrote.

He added, “No matter what happens with landing success, SpaceX will increase the number of spaceships traveling to Mars exponentially with every transit opportunity. We want to enable anyone who wants to be a space traveler to go to Mars! That means you or your family or friends – anyone who dreams of great adventure.”

Musk also expressed his excitement at the idea of “thousands of Starships going to Mars,” which he said would be a “glorious sight” to behold. “The fundamental existential question is whether humanity becomes sustainably multiplanetary before something happens on Earth to prevent that, for example nuclear war, a supervirus or population collapse that weakens civilization to the point where it loses the ability to send supply ships to Mars,” he added.

‘The Starship program is being smothered by a mountain of government bureaucracy’

Musk then went on to address “one of his biggest concerns,” which is that “the Starship program is being smothered by a mountain of government bureaucracy that grows every year.” He wrote, “This stifling red tape is affecting all large projects in America, which is why, for example, California has spent ~$7 billion dollars and several years on high-speed rail, but only has a 1600 ft section of concrete to show for it!”

Musk also revealed that he is worried about Kamala Harris potentially being elected as US president, but added that his “absolute showstopper is that the bureaucracy currently choking America to death is guaranteed to grow under a Democratic Party administration.” “This would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity,” he said.

“It cannot happen. Your help would be much appreciated. This is a fork, maybe the fork, in the road of human destiny,” Musk added.