Elon Musk recently shared a post talking about how California is considering $150,000 home loans for illegal immigrants. In the caption, Musk pointed out how another bill passed by California in January provided free medical care to illegals. California's bill on loans for illegal immigrants sparks debate, Indian American confronts Elon Musk (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“California also passed a bill providing free medical care to illegals that took effect n January this year,” Musk wrote. “Seems like half of Earth should move to California, given all the incentives to do so.”

Musk’s post was reshared by X user Anurag Mairal, who wrote, addressing Musk, “Ironically, I know of many Indian American professionals who lost significant proportion of their assets to cover the cost of care for their visiting parents who had a medical emergency (this, despite some travel insurance coverage). Disincentive for law-abiding visitors and immigrants?”

Mairal's LinkedIn profile says he is an Adjunct Professor of Stanford University School of Medicine. He is also the Chairperson of the Board of EPPIC Global.

The bills Elon Musk highlighted

The post Musk shared details how lawmakers in California could consider making the state the first in the country to make undocumented immigrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans. The Democratic supermajority in the California state legislature could soon pass a measure that would make undocumented immigrants eligible for the "California Dream for All" loan program. This is a state-funded program that provides 20% in down payment assistance up to $150,000, Politico reported.

Those who would participate in the program would have to be first-time homebuyers. At least one is required to be a first-generation homebuyer, and income levels will have to be below certain limits depending on the country the recipient resides in.

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom told Fox News Digital that while the Governor "doesn't typically comment on pending legislation,” he will evaluate the bill “on its merits” if it reaches his desk. Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Politico that the bill is "fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy."

Democratic lawmakers in the state argued that the legislation would give undocumented state residents the same benefits everyone in the state gets. "It isn’t given out willy nilly to just anybody," Democratic Assembly member Eloise Gómez Reyes reportedly said during a June hearing on the bill.

Meanwhile, the “free medical care” bill Musk referred to is a bill that said all undocumented immigrants in California would be offered health insurance. The bill said that from January 1 this year, all undocumented immigrants, no matter what their ages are, would qualify for Medi-Cal. This was the Golden State’s version of the federal Medicaid program for people with low incomes.

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status,” Gov. Newsom’s office previously told ABC News. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”