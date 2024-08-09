Gavin Newsom mocked for clearing out homeless encampments in LA: ‘Wonder if he would that without being filmed’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was seen on video helping clear out two homeless encampments, donning a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. Newsom was seen wearing a pair of work gloves and tossing trash into orange plastic garbage bags underneath an overpass in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 8. Gavin Newsom mocked for clearing out homeless encampments in LA (@CollinRugg/X)

The midday clean-up, captured by the governor’s press office in a video, took place under a section of the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills alongside Caltrans crews, KTLA reported. This comes two weeks after an executive order was issued by Newsom, demanding that agencies remove tents and makeshift shelters across the state. The thousands of these tents and shelters have been lining freeways, filling city parks, and overwhelming shopping centre parking lots.

Newsom reportedly wanted municipalities to “address unsanitary and dangerous encampments within their communities and provide people experiencing homelessness in the encampments with the care and supportive services they need.” The executive order was signed on July 25 and issued after the US Supreme Court said cities are allowed to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

“No more excuses. We’ve provided the time. We’ve provided the funds. Now it’s time for locals to do their job,” Newsom posted on X.

‘This is so staged’

Newsom’s clean-up effort failed to impress, with X users claiming it was “staged” and “fake.” In the comment section of the above video, one user wrote, “this is so staged”. “Gavin Newsom is as fake as they come,” one user wrote, while another said, “Gavin is unlikely to resolve the homelessness issue, but as it's an election year, he's putting on a show of addressing it.” One user wrote, “Gavin Newsom is so fake! He could care less!”

“I wonder if he would that without being filmed…,” one user said, while another wrote, “Nothing like a staged democrat show”. “He’s still hoping to be VP or even President. He does not care any other time but election time,” one user wrote.