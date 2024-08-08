PnB Rock murder: California father found guilty for involving son, 17, in rapper's killing

A 42-year-old California man was found guilty Wednesday in the robbery and fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, at a South Los Angeles restaurant in 2022. FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., June 16, 2018. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

The conviction comes after a deliberation of a two-week trial and four hours. A Los Angeles County found Freddie Trone guilty of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. According to the Associated Press' report, Allen's murder trial also recognised that the 42-year-old father had told his then-17-year-old son to commit the crime in 2022 as he was having lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue.

His son, though not named publicly due to his age at the time of the fatal shooting, was also seen as an accessory to the Philadelphia rapper's murder. The no-19-year-old boy has been charged with murder. A judge argued that he is not competent to be put on trial and is, therefore, still in a juvenile detention centre. The LA District Attorney's Office has confirmed that he will undergo “mental competency proceedings” on August 29.

The Los Angeles County jury also convicted co-defendant Tremont Jones. The 46-year-old man, who was seen fist-bumping Trone in a parking lot surveillance footage a half hour before Allen's murder, has been found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Though not charged with murder, he was accused of informing Trone about the rapper's presence at the restaurant and that he was wearing luxury items on the day of the tragedy. His attorney, David Hass, will reportedly appeal the decision.

Also read | US ‘non-binary’ shot put star stokes row with bizarre look at Olympics: ‘If they’re not a woman…’

Freddie Trone (Los Angeles Police Department)

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone - Trone's wife, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 16, 2025. She pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact in July.

Contextual history of PnB Rock's September 2022 killing

Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson told the Jury that the 42-year-old suspect had “sent his son out on a coordinated act to rob watches, rings and chains off of a person.” Conversely, defence attorney Winston McKesson argued that Trone's son acted independently and that the “only conclusion that is consistent with justice is that Freddie Trone is not guilty of these charges.”

Aligning with McKesson's claims, Trone confessed to being in the parking lot to find customers for his nearby beauty shop. Denying any connection to the murder, he called the crime “heinous” and labelled his son as “dangerous.”

The harrowing incident took place on September 12, 2022, when an individual approached Allen and his girlfriend and “demanded” the rapper to hand over his jewellery. Allen was eventually shot several times, and his belongings were stolen. The late Philadelphia rapper and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang share a 4-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor listed the motive for the crime as “about a half a million dollars worth of jewellery.” He added that while Trone drove his son to and from the restaurant, he never stepped inside himself in PnB Rock's presence.

Also read | US president's son faces new charges, Hunter Biden was hired by Romanian businessman to 'influence' US agencies

Convicted suspect's attorney reacts

Despite Trone's vigorous denials, the prosecutor asserted that Trone, his teenage son and Jones had “coordinated actions” that were “not a coincidence.”

According to Fox LA, Trone's attorney expressed his disappointment with the outcome. “I think the problem is whenever you have a Black man charged in a violent crime and no African Americans on the jury, it is a major problem, he told City News Service on Wednesday. ”Because all non-Black people – no matter what their race – view Black men as dangerous."

Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones will be sentenced on August 27, 2024.