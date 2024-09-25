Richard Branson condemns execution of Marcellus Williams: ‘Shameful day for Missouri’

Richard Branson has condemned the execution of Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams. The 55-year-old, who the English business magnate tried to save, was convicted of the 1998 gruesome killing of Lisha Gayle. Despite Branson and several other high-profile figures demanding a reprieve, Williams was administered a lethal injection at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre on Tuesday. Deacon Dave Billips, with the Office of Peace and Justice with the St. Louis Archdiocese, holds a sign as he stands with protesters holding space to halt the execution of Marcellus Williams on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, outside the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)(AP)

Richard Branson condemns Marcellus Williams' execution

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Branson called out the state of Missouri in a series of tweets for “killing” Williams for “a crime he didn't commit.” “It’s a shameful day for Missouri, and a shameful day for Governor Mike Parson, who failed in his duty to protect an innocent man from injustice,” the 74-year-old wrote.

“Our thoughts in this moment are with Mr Williams’ family and friends, but of course also with Felicia Gayle’s loved ones, who did not want to see the death penalty imposed,” he went on, adding, “This horrible miscarriage of justice has once again exposed how fundamentally broken America’s system of capital punishment really is.”

Branson explained that he is “opposed to the death penalty under any circumstances.” “but if a modern justice system cannot protect the innocent, if “reasonable doubt” no longer carries any weight, even the proponents of this inhumane punishment will have to agree that it’s high time to end it for good,” he remarked.

Though Williams was convicted of Gayle's murder in 2001 after testimony from 22 witnesses, many have demanded his death sentence be called off, including the victim's family. “The cascade of failures that led to Mr Williams’ execution, and the stubborn refusal of courts and elected officials to stand up for what is right and just are dark reminders that the death penalty can never be applied fairly. And most Americans agree,” Branson added.