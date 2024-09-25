Trump breaks silence on ‘heightened’ assassination threats from Iran: ‘The entire US military…’

Donald Trump has a message for Iran. The former president was briefed on Tuesday about “heightened” assassination threats from the country in the Middle East. Following the claims made by his campaign, the GOP nominee took to Truth Social to make a bold declaration about the alleged threats from Iran. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump breaks silence on ‘heightened’ assassination threats from Iran

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on his social media platform, “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting.” He alleged that the foreign country would once again try to kill him after two assassination attempts. “Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again,” the Republican presidential candidate added.

ALSO READ: ‘Yikes!’ Trump campaign confuses state of Georgia with European country in new ad

Trump went on to say that this is “not a good situation for anyone.” “I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before,” he continued before expressing his gratitude to Congress and the Secret Service for protecting him. For a change, he did not lambast his rival party.

“Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero “NO” Votes, strictly bipartisan,” Trump said. “Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!” he added.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2024 winner revealed: All about Indiana's ‘singing janitor’ Richard Goodall

Trump's remarks came after his campaign issued a statement that read, “President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” per Reuters.