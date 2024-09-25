America's Got Talent 2024 winner revealed: All about Indiana's ‘singing janitor’ Richard Goodall

America’s Got Talent has crowned its winner for 2024. Richard Goodall, the self-proclaimed “singing janitor” from Indiana, took home the top prize of $1 million on Tuesday’s finale episode. The 55-year-old finished in first place, taking the trophy over the dog-and-human dance duo from Israel, Roni Sagi and Rhythm. In addition to the title prize, Goodall also bagged a brand-new Kia EV9. Here's all you need to know about the newest AGT winner: Richard Goodall, the self-proclaimed 'singing janitor' from Indiana, won America's Got Talent 2024

Richard Goodall crowned America's Got Talent 2024 winner

In addition to Goodall and the Israeli duo, other contestants who made it to the Top 10 Finalists on the talent show were Airfootworks, Brent Street, Dee Dee Simon, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Learnmore Jonasi, Sebastián & Sonia, Sky Elements, and Solange Kardinaly. Prior to this incredible feat, Goodall stole the hearts of netizens with his soulful vocals on TikTok nearly six months ago.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie to star alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film adaptation

Following his AGT win, Goodall expressed his gratitude in a Billboard interview, saying, “Being who I am, a janitor for 23 years, now singing songs on TV and singing with Journey. I mean, you can’t make that stuff up.” “This is beyond surreal. I couldn’t dream up everything that’s happened to me. I mean, there’s a bucket list, and then there’s a bucket list that you didn’t even know existed,” he added.

ALSO READ: Jojo Siwa's bedazzled bulge, nipple top in new magazine cover sparks debate

Goodall, who is now famed for his signature paperboy hat, auditioned with an emotional rendition of Journey's Don't Stop Believin'. His soulful vocals left the judges impressed, with Heidi Klum giving him the coveted Golden Buzzer that instantly sent him to the live shows. “She just loved hugging my neck and telling me, ‘Well, what a wonderful job you’re doing’ every single time I’ve seen her. She’s an amazing lady,” Goodall said of Klum.