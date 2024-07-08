America’s Got Talent's Pranysqa Mishra: ‘It’s wonderful to see the support for Maya Neelakantan and me from India’

After Maya Neelakantan taking the world by storm last week, it is now the turn of nine-year-old Pranysqa Mishra who has dazzled the America’s Got Talent (AGT) judges and audiences across the globe. Delivering a stellar rendition of Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High, the young singing talent from Florida earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum. (Also Read: My dream is to create own music combining Carnatic music and Heavy Metal: Maya Neelakantan of America's Got Talent fame) 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra dazzled on America's Got Talent.

In this exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, self-taught Pranysqa talks about her professional singing career and how she hopes to inspire people with her music.

How did you start singing and who is your coach now?

I started singing very early, around the age of two. My mom noticed me humming a song from Moana that we had recently watched, and she realized I had a knack for music. Since we were in Canada at the time and couldn't find a vocal coach for someone so young, I started learning songs by myself through YouTube. I still cherish a funny video my dad recorded and posted in his YouTube when I was only two years and nine months old, singing Cheap Thrills by Sia. My parents then enrolled me in piano classes, and I began singing for local communities at the age of five.

Later, I started singing the national anthem for Canada and the US for all the Major Sporting event like NFL, MLB, NHL, US Open etc. I was actually born in New Jersey, USA, and then moved to Canada for some time and in 2021, my family moved back to the US to explore more opportunities for my singing career. My parents are of Indian descent (my dad used to live and work in Chennai and my mom was in Delhi), and I am an American-Canadian with Indian heritage from my parents and grandparents. With regards to a vocal coach, I mostly learn by myself with the help of my parents. My dad and aunt, have a musical background, helps correct my pitch, and I do have an online vocal coach from Atlanta who helps with warm-ups once a week.

What are you hoping to achieve with America’s Got Talent?

I hope to share my voice and talent with the world through the AGT stage. Getting the Golden Buzzer from Judge Heidi Klum was a dream come true and shows how much she liked my performance. I'm grateful for the immense positive feedback on social media. My goal is to pursue a career as a singer, and while winning would be amazing, my aim is to reach as many people as possible with my music and inspire others.

India started cheering for Maya Neelakantan and now people here are also cheering for you. How do you feel about this?

It's incredibly heartwarming to have support from India. I saw Maya's performance on AGT and admire her talent. Although our auditions were done at different times, it's wonderful to see the positive reactions for both of us. Meeting Maya briefly on set was lovely, and I hope we can connect more in the future. The support from India, Canada, and the US means a lot to me, and it inspires me to do my best.

Recently, I received a beautiful message from Mr. Anand Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating my performance. His words were so encouraging and gave me an extra boost of confidence. Knowing that someone as esteemed as Mr. Mahindra is cheering for me makes this journey even more special. It’s amazing to see how talent can bring people together across different countries, and I’m truly grateful for all the support. This kind of feedback motivates me to keep striving for excellence and to make everyone proud.

Two Indian talents on AGT at the same time - what do you think about this?

It's fantastic to see multiple Indian talents on AGT. Besides Maya and me, there are other talented contestants with Indian heritage. This showcases the incredible talent coming from India and the diverse skills we bring to the stage. I'm proud to be part of this representation and excited to see what we all achieve.

You said your Grandma wanted to see you on the world stage. What did she say about your performance?

My grandma has always been my biggest supporter. When I was young, we used to play pretend performances with me holding a comb as a mic and her clapping in the audience. She was incredibly happy and burst into tears after seeing my performance on AGT. Heidi Klum calling her backstage was a surprise, and it made the moment even more special.

My grandma's encouragement means everything to me, and I always pray for her good health. I would love to honour her by continuing to perform and share my talent. It would be a dream come true to perform at Bollywood events and music festivals like Mahindra Blues in India. Being able to connect with diverse audiences through various musical platforms is something I look forward to with great excitement.

What’s your fave song to perform?

I love performing songs that let me belt out high riffs, much like Whitney Houston, Tine Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion. I gravitate towards powerful ballads and energetic performances. I also enjoy songs by Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus.

Lastly, who is the idol you want to meet? Beyoncé?

Meeting Beyoncé would be a dream come true, as she is an incredible performer and inspiration. I would also love to meet Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish. Additionally, I admire the musical styles of AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya. I had the pleasure of meeting Jeet Ganguly in Tampa, and he appreciated my singing. Additionally, James from Bheegi Bheegi recently praised my rendition of the song.