Anand Mahindra lauds 10-year-old 'rock Goddess' for her jaw-dropping performance at America's Got Talent

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, was recently left speechless after witnessing a 10-year-old Indian-origin girl's amazing talent. The girl, Maya Neelakantan, who appeared on the latest episode of America's Got Talent, captured the attention of the world with her jaw-dropping guitar skills. Anand Mahindra's praised a 10-year-old for her guitar playing skills, (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Oh my God, Maya Neelakantan is only 10 years old. 10! Yes, Simon, she's a rock Goddess. From the land of Goddesses. We have to get her back here to do her stuff at the @mahindrablues!" wrote Mahindra in his post as he shared her video.

The video opens to show Neelakantan standing on the stage in an orange-coloured Anarkali suit. She then starts playing the electric guitar and leaves everyone stunned within seconds. At the end of the video, all three judges can be seen praising her.

This post was shared on June 29. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.2 million views. The share also has tons of likes and comments. Many people were amazed by the girl's talent.

After the post went viral, Neelakantan also took notice of it and replied by saying, "Thank you so much @anandmahindra ji! It's an honour to hear that from you! I'm very happy to see that people enjoy my version of merging Carnatic Music with Heavy Metal since I love both of them. Thank you for all the love and support! It really means a lot!

An individual said, "Maya Neelakantan is a talented student of famous guitarist, Berklee School of Music alumni Guitarist Prasanna, an Indian- American. It's a wholesome package of India's pride!"

Another shared, "What control, focus and sheer understanding of music! This is a prime example of talent curated from a tender age and blossoming for good of public at large! An artist is a mass spreader of happiness and smiles! God bless her!"

"The prodigious talent exhibited by this 10-year-old suggests an immense reservoir of potential. My profound admiration for her abilities," commented a third.