Who was Antonio Rattin? Argentina wear black armbands vs Switzerland to honor football legend

Argentina took the field wearing black armbands against Switzerland on Saturday to honor former captain Antonio Rattin, one of the country's most influential footballers. Antonio Rattin passed away at the age of 89 on July 11 following a suspected stroke, according to his family. Argentina players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rattin captained Argentina at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the country's most recognizable football figures.

Rattin captained Argentina at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the country's most recognizable football figures. He earned 34 international caps between 1959 and 1968 and represented Argentina at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

He also featured in multiple South American Championships, now known as the Copa América.

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