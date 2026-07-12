Who was Antonio Rattin? Argentina wear black armbands vs Switzerland to honor football legend
Argentina paid tribute to former captain Antonio Rattin before their FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland after the iconic midfielder died aged 89.
Argentina took the field wearing black armbands against Switzerland on Saturday to honor former captain Antonio Rattin, one of the country's most influential footballers. Antonio Rattin passed away at the age of 89 on July 11 following a suspected stroke, according to his family.
Rattin captained Argentina at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the country's most recognizable football figures.
Rattin captained Argentina at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the country's most recognizable football figures. He earned 34 international caps between 1959 and 1968 and represented Argentina at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.
He also featured in multiple South American Championships, now known as the Copa América.
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A Boca Juniors icon and Argentina captain
Rattin was born in Buenos Aires in 1937. He played with Boca Juniors for almost his whole professional career. Between 1956 and 1970, the defensive midfielder played in almost 350 league games for the team. He assisted Boca in winning the Nacional Championship in 1969 as well as league titles in 1962, 1964, and 1965.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More