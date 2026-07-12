Jaipur woman accused of plotting mother’s murder now under scanner over father’s death

A 23-year-old woman who is accused of orchestrating her mother’s murder in Jaipur to secure a government job on compassionate grounds is facing fresh allegations that her father’s death a year ago may have also been part of a larger conspiracy, police said on Saturday. Woman held for mother’s killing faces fresh scrutiny over father’s death in Jaipur (Representative image)

The mother, identified as Neeraj Sharma, 45, was out on her morning walk about 100 metres from her home when she was allegedly run over by a Scorpio SUV on July 3, police said, adding that it is suspected that the killing was carefully planned to resemble a road accident.

Police have so far arrested five accused, including the daughter, Ayushi Sharma, in connection with the case. Police said that Ayushi’s cousin Balram arranged ₹7 lakh to hire contract killers and handed the money to co-accused Hemant.

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Neeraj Sharma’s brother, Rakesh Sharma has alleged that the death of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, a court master in the Rajasthan high court, was not natural and has urged police to investigate it as a possible conspiracy. He has also accused Balram of being the mastermind behind both incidents.

DCP Ranjita Sharma said police are searching for Balram and will also examine the complaint by Neeraj’s family.

Pratap Nagar SHO Puranmal Yadav said, “Police are still investigating the allegations made by Rakesh Sharma. Case is being examined from every angle.”

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According to Rakesh Sharma, Vijay Sharma suffered a brain haemorrhage last year. Ayushi and Balram allegedly told the family that a senior doctor had advised shifting him to another hospital for better care. Rakesh claimed that after three months the family was informed Vijay’s condition had deteriorated and he had been shifted to the ICU of another private hospital. Doctors told the relatives that most of his organs were severely damaged. He was brought home, where he died shortly afterwards.

Rakesh Sharma said, “Ayushi was a friendly and caring girl who, as the elder child, was anyway expected to inherit the family’s property. Balram manipulated and influenced her, drawing her into the conspiracy to kill her mother.”