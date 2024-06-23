Anand Mahindra shares viral ingenious hands-free umbrella hack: 'Wardrobe for wetness'

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, often takes to social media to share intriguing pictures and videos. This time, the businessman posted a "clever" way in which a man was seen protecting himself from rain. Since he made the post, it has gone viral and garnered numerous reactions. Anand Mahindra posted about a clever way to use an umbrella.(X/@anandmahindra)

"Finally, we're seeing some consistent rain in Mumbai this monsoon. Not heavy enough for our liking, but it's probably time to plan our 'wardrobe for wetness.' It may be a good idea to think about a 'wearable' umbrella. Clever," wrote Anand Mahindra in the caption of his post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares how 'India takes cricket to another level'. Watch)

Alongside he also shared a video of a man who modified his umbrella. In the video, a man ingeniously modified his umbrella to make it hands-free. He attached two hangers to the handle of the umbrella, adjusted it, and then wore it on his back, allowing him to have his hands free while staying dry.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on June 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 4,100 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares 2 key learnings from truck driver with 1.5 million followers on YouTube)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "Finally, Mumbai's getting some consistent rain this monsoon. Time to plan our wet weather wardrobe! Maybe it's time for a wearable umbrella? Clever idea."

Another X user added, "I used to do this with my school bag behind me and the umbrella between the bag and me."

"What a wonderful idea not only to carry your umbrella but you can also do vlogging while you walk in the rain. Brilliant," commented X user Ashish Sogun.

A fourth posted, "Undoubtedly, wearable, hands-free umbrella holder is a winner amongst other tools like umbrella clips or umbrella hats. Indeed, it is a ground-breaking invention with a new degree of comfort & security. It is a must-have item for everyone who needs to stay dry from rain or keep safe from the sun."