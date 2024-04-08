 Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation is a truck driver, says ‘it’s never too late to…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation is a truck driver, says ‘it’s never too late to…’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 08, 2024 01:35 PM IST

The truck driver who inspired Anand Mahindra added ‘food and travel vlogging to his profession’ and even bought a new home with his earnings.

Anand Mahindra shared a motivational post on Monday to inspire people for the rest of the week. He shared a video of a truck driver and expressed that ‘it’s never too late’ to adapt to new things. You might be wondering how a truck driver could inspire an industrialist like him. Well, this particular truck driver started vlogging while riding his truck and now has over a million followers on YouTube. With his earnings, he even bought a new home.

The truck driver (left), who is Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation, has over 1.5 million followers on YouTube. (X/@anandmahindra)
The truck driver (left), who is Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation, has over 1.5 million followers on YouTube. (X/@anandmahindra)

“He’s my Monday Motivation,” wrote Anand Mahindra as he shared the inspiring story on X.

He added, “Rajesh Rawani, who’s been a truck driver for over 25 years, added food and travel vlogging to his profession and is now a celebrity with 1.5M followers on YouTube.”

“He’s demonstrated that no matter your age or how modest your profession, it’s never too late to adapt to new technology and to reinvent yourself,” he further expressed.

The video shows Rawani cooking food inside his truck and later eating it while travelling from Hyderabad to Patna.

Take a look at his entire post here:

The post, since being shared on April 8, has accumulated over 3.9 lakh views and the numbers are still counting. The post has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to Anand Mahindra’s post here:

“There is no success on day 1; you just keep pushing with consistency,” said an X user.

Another added, “Hard work finally paying off.”

“It’s never too late - as they say,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Really, very good.”

“It’s never too late to try something new and succeed. Rajesh’s story is proof that passion and dedication can take you far, “read a fifth comment.

A sixth joined, “You are truly inspiring.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

