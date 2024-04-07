Anand Mahindra offers job to UP girl who foiled monkey attack using Alexa

Lucknow: Thirteen-year-old Nikita from Basti district of Uttar Pradesh had no idea that using her presence of mind to foil a monkey attack using Alexa would make her so popular overnight that she would even attract a promise of a corporate job at Mahindra when she grew up. Nikita saved her niece and herself by using the voice of Alexa device when monkeys entered their house . (Pic for representation)

Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra took to social media to describe Nikita’s “quick thinking as extraordinary” and promised her a job after she finished her education, If she ever decided to work in the corporate world at Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra’s post on X reads, “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary.”

He added, “What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!”

The incident occurred in the house of Pankaj Ojha in Basti’s Awas Vikas Colony. His daughter Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece on the sofa inside her house while the other members of the house were in other rooms. The monkeys entered the house and started picking utensils and searching for food, causing panic.

Though Nikita got scared, as the monkeys tried to come near them, her eyes caught the Alexa kept on the fridge. She immediately commanded the Alexa to bark and as soon as the device made a loud barking noise, the monkeys got scared and ran outside through the balcony.

Nikita said , “A few guests visited our house and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid was scared and so was I but then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Due to that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away.”

Ojha said while technology was always helpful, kids must use it under strict supervision. (With agency inputs)