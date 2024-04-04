Cyber thugs demand money for marks: U.P. Board cautions students, parents against ploy

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), aka U.P. Board, has issued a public notification cautioning Class 10 and 12 students against cyber thugs trying to cheat them in the name of getting their marks increased. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a notification issued on Thursday, Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, U.P. Board, urged students and parents not to pay heed to such phone calls. The letter also advises them to register complaints of cyber thugs with the respective district inspector of schools’ offices. Shukla said in the past years too, the Board had received such complaints and action was taken by registering FIRs against them.

“The Board, which has been successful in conducting copying-free exams and fair evaluation, is now going to clamp down on cyber thugs. This is not the first time that the Board will rein in such thugs as the copying mafiosi are now tempting the students to get their marks increased.

“In the past years too, FIRs were registered against cyber thugs who tried to commit frauds, alerting the general public about such incidents.

“These cyber thugs make calls on the numbers of the students through various means. They assure students of increasing their marks in return for money,” Shukla said. He also said that with the U.P. Board’s vigilance and students’ co-operation, these cyber thugs will not succeed in their nefarious plans.

“Fraudsters have now found a new way to tarnish the image of the U.P. Board. Through cybercrime, these thugs are luring U.P. Board High School and Intermediate students by calling them to increase their marks. Parents are being told that this time, due to strictness, your son’s numbers are less or he is failing,” the U.P. Board secretary said.

“Account numbers are being asked from students and their parents over the phone. OTP is being sought. By giving an account number, they are being told to transfer money. The UP Board has taken this matter very seriously,” he added.

All DIoSs have been informed about it. Shukla has asked them to make students and their parents aware so that they do not get trapped.

The U.P. Board secretary said that 55,25,308 candidates were registered for 2024 exams, of which 29,47,311 students were of high school examination and 25,77,997 were of intermediate. The evaluation work began on March 16 and concluded on March 31.