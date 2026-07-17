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    Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour leader, UK PM-designate

    Andy Burnham , the former mayor of Greater Manchester, will take charge at 10 Downing Street next week.

    Updated on: Jul 17, 2026, 16:58:16 IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
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    Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the new Labour Party leader and UK PM-designate, who will replace outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

    Britain's ruling Labour party confirmed veteran politician Andy Burnham as its new leader, and the country's next prime minister, at a special conference on July 17, 2026. (AFP File)
    Britain's ruling Labour party confirmed veteran politician Andy Burnham as its new leader, and the country's next prime minister, at a special conference on July 17, 2026. (AFP File)

    Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, will take charge at 10 Downing Street next week.

    Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood made the announcement at a special party conference in London on Friday. "There was only one nominated MP… hardly a nail-biter," she said.

    Burnham will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government on Monday, after Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the British monarch.

    The announcement was a forgone conclusion after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

    “We’re going to give them hope back. This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready,” Burnham said in his first speech as leader.

    After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, he pledged to build a politics “based on unity and hope” and an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

    • Shivam Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivam Pratap Singh

      Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More

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    Home/World News/Andy Burnham Confirmed As New Labour Leader, UK PM-designate
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