News / Trending / Anand Mahindra reacts to man wearing VR headset in a theatre, calls it a 'nightmare'. Watch

Anand Mahindra reacts to man wearing VR headset in a theatre, calls it a 'nightmare'. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 12, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Anand Mahindra posted a video showing a man wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset while riding an electric vehicle. He also shared his opinion in the tweet.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, often shares various videos on social media that leave many people intrigued. Along with that, he also voices his opinion on them. Recently, he took to X and posted a video showing a man wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset while riding an electric vehicle. In his tweet, he called the video a 'nightmare'.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share about a man wearing VR headset in a theatre. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra took to X to share about a man wearing VR headset in a theatre. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Completely plugged in. And yet, completely disconnected. If this is the future, then it's a nightmare," wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet.

In the video, a man is seen sitting comfortably on an electric vehicle while sporting a VR headset. As the video progresses, he can be seen reaching out to grab some popcorn and a drink from a counter. He then proceeds to ride the vehicle inside a theatre. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, says ‘You’re absolutely right’)

Watch the video that Anand Mahindra shared on X here:

This post was shared on March 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 2,300 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared how this seems like a Black Mirror episode. (Also Read: Man turns plane into a luxurious villa, video leaves Anand Mahindra a ‘bit worried’)

How did X users react to this video shared by Anand Mahindra?

An individual wrote, "Yes, well said. I miss the old days of childhood when we were so connected from morning till night. Nostalgia!"

A second shared, "Exactly, sir, this feels so weird. The future will have less human connection and more connection to machines."

"It's like being wired to the world yet feeling detached from reality. If this is the path ahead, it's a dystopian dream," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Technology has first connected people and then disconnected them from family and society, sir. This is just another instance, in my opinion!"

A fifth said, "Wow, this seems like a slightly eerie glimpse into the future, reminding us to stay present. It's like we're living in a real-life Black Mirror episode. Crazy, right?"

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
