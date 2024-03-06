 Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, shares video | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, says 'You're absolutely right'

Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, says ‘You’re absolutely right’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 06, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Anand Mahindra re-tweeted a video that shows a kid complaining about Mahindra showrooms. The business tycoon's reply had prompted a chatter.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a kid complaining about the lack of proper arrangements for kids in a Mahindra showroom. The business tycoon agreed with the boy and shared that his team would be “inspired to act on” the kid’s suggestions.

Anand Mahindra's sweet reply to a kid complaining about a Mahindra showroom will leave you with a smile. (X/@vikaasgarg, X/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra's sweet reply to a kid complaining about a Mahindra showroom will leave you with a smile. (X/@vikaasgarg, X/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra re-posted a video that X user Vikas Garg initially tweeted. “Anand Mahindra sir - this is an appeal by Master Advik, a little follower of Mahindra Automotive, to consider them equally influential in the decision-making process of buying a car,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra wants his grandsons to be like this kid who hugged a goalkeeper. Here's why

In the clip, the kid is seen standing in front of a Mahindra showroom. He is heard saying that the showroom only has arrangements for adults and nothing for the kids.

While re-posting this video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “You’re absolutely right, Vikas. Today, the voices & opinions of children are hugely influencing which car a family chooses to buy. And Advik is also right, we don’t do enough to give importance to children at the showrooms. I know our team is going to be inspired to act on Advik’s suggestion!”

Take a look at this tweet by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 90,000 views. The video has also accumulated nearly 600 likes. People posted varied comments while sharing their reactions to the clip.

What did X users say about Anand Mahindra’s reaction to the kid’s video?

“This is super cool,” posted an X user.

“You are actually right, sir,” commented another.

“This is out of the box. Marketing managers got a new horizon to explore,” shared a third.

“Sir, a few of the showrooms are doing great about it. We took delivery from United Mahindra in Faridabad last month, and they offered chocolate and ball momento to my son. He felt very good and kept asking to visit again for his obvious interest,” expressed a fourth.

Also Read: Proud mom shares story of 4th-grade daughter helping specially-abled kid, Anand Mahindra reacts

“Well, some of your showrooms are definitely doing great in this matter! We visited the Mahindra showroom at Chhani (Vadodara) last month. The manager not only gave chips and chocolate to my six-year-old but also allowed him to sit at the steering wheel and see if he loves the new XUV Facelift,” wrote a fifth.

