 Mom shares story her child helping specially-abled kid, Anand Mahindra reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Proud mom shares story of 4th-grade daughter helping specially-abled kid, Anand Mahindra reacts

Proud mom shares story of 4th-grade daughter helping specially-abled kid, Anand Mahindra reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 23, 2024 03:53 PM IST

“Wow. Incredible story,” wrote an X user while reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet about a 4th grader helping a specially-abled kid.

Anand Mahindra took to X to react to a story shared by a mother about her 4th-grade daughter helping a specially-abled child. The business tycoon wrote that though it is a “short and simple” story, it is one of those tales that make the world a better place.

Anand Mahindra's tweet on a proud mom sharing about her daughter helping a specially-abled kid won people over. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra's tweet on a proud mom sharing about her daughter helping a specially-abled kid won people over.

X user Varsha shared a Twitter thread documenting how her daughter helped another kid. “Around 1.5 months ago I saw a message in a group. A mom asking for help. Her specially-abled daughter needed a Grade 4 kid as a reader writer for her final exam. On a whim, I asked my 4th grader daughter if she would like to be one,” Varsha wrote.

“And there began a spate of phone calls, looking up the exam calendar and after a night of rumination and assurances that 'saying no won't make you a bad person nor me unhappy or disappointed, but do this only if you want to, my little girl decided to take this on,” she added.

In the next few posts, Varsha documented how her daughter prepared herself. Usually a late riser, she even got up early on the day of the exam “without making any fuss”. Varsha also shared about her meeting with the specially-abled child and her parents. She concluded her thread by urging parents to encourage their kids to help “a special kid as a writer/reader/unconditional friend.”

How did Anand Mahindra react to the heartwarming tweet?

Anand Mahindra re-shared the entire post on X along with words of appreciation. “A small, simple story. But one that makes our world a better place. Thank you for sharing it, Varsha,” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected more than 57,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did x users say about Anand Mahindra’s post?

“Wow. Incredible story,” wrote an X user. “Such a sweet story,” commented another. “So heartwarming,” added a third.

