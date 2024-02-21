Pakistani vendor makes Jalebi using 3D printer nozzle, ‘tech buff’ Anand Mahindra isn’t impressed. Watch

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a Pakistani street vendor making jalebis with a 3D printer nozzle. Alongside, he expressed that he is a ‘tech buff’, but the street vendor’s method of making jalebis has left him with ‘mixed feelings’. He further confessed to being an ‘old-fashioned’ person who considers making jalebis by squeezing the batter out by hand an ‘art’. Anand Mahindra reacted to this video of a Pakistani vendor making jalebis using a 3D printer nozzle. (X/@anandmahindra)

“I’m a tech buff, but I confess that seeing jalebis being made using a 3D printer nozzle left me with mixed feelings. They’re my favourite & seeing the batter squeezed out by hand is, to me, an art form. I guess I’m more old-fashioned than I thought,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on the microblogging platform.

As per the text insert on the video, the video is from Pakistan’s Faisalabad. It shows the Pakistani street vendor making jalebis using a 3D printer nozzle, while two other men can be seen spacing out jalebis in hot oil using tongs. The camera also pans to show cooked jalebis kept aside.

Anand Mahindra shared the tweet a few hours ago. It has since received more than 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few also shared their reactions to his tweet.

“Modern problems require modern solutions - Anand Mahindra, sir,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This isn’t even looking good. No to this. Jalebis made by hand are the best.”

“Technology changed the world,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Sir, I absolutely agree. Nothing can replace the art of the hands and the feelings which go into making such delicacies. Hope we don’t lose out on all these in the long run.”

“And these jalebis also don’t look like the original ones,” shared a fifth.

Would you like to have these jalebis?