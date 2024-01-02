Man’s insane drink-mixing skills wow Anand Mahindra. Watch

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video that has left him impressed. The clip shows a man mixing drinks and showing off his skills. His gestures even reminded the business tycoon of Tom Cruise's character in the 1988 film Cocktail. The image shows a man mixing a drink. (X/@anandmahindra)

“No this gentleman wasn’t the bartender at a New Year’s Eve party, but he certainly could and should have been! Talent comes in all forms. Move over Tom Cruise… (remember Cruise in the film Cocktail?),” Anand Mahindra wrote. He wrapped up his post with clapping emoticons.

The video opens to show a man standing in front of a counter with a glass in his hand. Soon, he pours a liquid from a bottle into the glass and another man adds some more ingredients. As the video goes on, the man mixes the drink and finally serves it in a glass with a straw. What is impressive to watch is not just his speed but how he bangs the glass tumbler on the counter without breaking it or spilling the drink while making it.

Take a look at this video that wowed Anand Mahindra:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh views. The post has further gathered nearly 4,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video?

“Skill and dedication,” commented an X user. “He is amazing. Small places have big talents and capabilities, they need nurturing and the right guidance. You think, now it will fall but it didn’t, each move is much better than any bartender’s. Kudos and three cheers to his skill and control on it. A treat to watch,” added another.

“Haha, that's hilarious! I can totally picture this guy mixing drinks with flair and charm, Tom Cruise style,” joined a third. “In case anyone didn't notice, that's a glass container that he is skillfully banging on the counter without breaking it!! That's next-level talent!” wrote a fourth.