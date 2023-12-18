Anand Mahindra shares video of man making huge paratha, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a huge version of the humble stuffed paratha. In the video, a man is seen making the dish and serving it with varied condiments. Since being posted, the share has attracted the attention of many, including actor Abhishek Bachchan. The image shows a huge paratha. (X/@anandmahindra)

“Who needs pizza when you can have paratha?” Mahindra wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens with a man using a large quantity of filling to make a huge paratha. He then fries it and cuts it into small bite-size pieces. Once done, he serves it with different chutneys and a large bowl filled with dahi.

Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section of the video to share his response. He wrote, “Truth!”

Take a look at Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan’s tweets:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has collected more than one million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“Can you finish the whole parantha? I could,” wrote an X user. “Parathas are like the OG! You can stuff it, roll it, fry it, and eat it with pretty much anything - from spicy curries to sweet jams. And the best part? It's the ultimate comfort food! It's like a warm hug from your Indian grandmother,” shared another. “Wow, amazing,” expressed a third. “Nothing can replace paratha,” joined a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man making a huge paratha?