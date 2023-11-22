close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra reacts to people throwing flowers in the Mumbai sea

Anand Mahindra reacts to people throwing flowers in the Mumbai sea

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 22, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Anand Mahindra expressed how it 'hurts' him to see this clip. Watch the video here.

After a video of a few people throwing flowers in the Mumbai sea took social media by storm, it left many unhappy. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra also reshared the video and expressed how it 'hurts' him to see this clip.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of people throwing waste in Mumbai sea. (HT photo)
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of people throwing waste in Mumbai sea. (HT photo)

"It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed," wrote Mahindra in the caption of the video. He also tagged Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) and Mumbai Police in his post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra's reacts to his lookalike, his response will make you chuckle)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video shows various people with bags of flowers in their hands. As they come near the sea, they simply dump the waste in the water.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.5 million views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely, the soul of a city lies not just in its structures but in the mindset of its people. A collective shift in people’s attitude, responsibility, and pride can truly elevate a city's quality of life. Here's to hoping for a positive change!"

A second shared, "Polluting more and more our natural resources."

"It’s sad. How people are irresponsible," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Easy access to properly dispose of garbage should be arranged across all cities and people need to be educated via TV, social media and hoardings about waste disposal. The government should spend enough resources to fix this the same way they did implementing UPI/digital payments."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out