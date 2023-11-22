Anand Mahindra reacts to people throwing flowers in the Mumbai sea

After a video of a few people throwing flowers in the Mumbai sea took social media by storm, it left many unhappy. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra also reshared the video and expressed how it 'hurts' him to see this clip. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of people throwing waste in Mumbai sea. (HT photo)

"It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed," wrote Mahindra in the caption of the video. He also tagged Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) and Mumbai Police in his post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra's reacts to his lookalike, his response will make you chuckle)

The video shows various people with bags of flowers in their hands. As they come near the sea, they simply dump the waste in the water.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.5 million views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely, the soul of a city lies not just in its structures but in the mindset of its people. A collective shift in people’s attitude, responsibility, and pride can truly elevate a city's quality of life. Here's to hoping for a positive change!"

A second shared, "Polluting more and more our natural resources."

"It’s sad. How people are irresponsible," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Easy access to properly dispose of garbage should be arranged across all cities and people need to be educated via TV, social media and hoardings about waste disposal. The government should spend enough resources to fix this the same way they did implementing UPI/digital payments."