News / Trending / Anand Mahindra's reacts to his lookalike, his response will make you chuckle

Anand Mahindra's reacts to his lookalike, his response will make you chuckle

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 15, 2023 11:10 AM IST

When Anand Mahindra took notice of his lookalike, he shared a hilarious response to it. Here's what he has to say.

After a picture of Anand Mahindra's lookalike was shared on X, it garnered significant attention from people. Now, the Mahindra Group chairman has himself replied to the post, and his response might leave you in splits.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to his look alike. (HT photo)

It all started when X handle @PJ took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "@anandmahindra You too can get shocked after seeing this person. My colleague from Pune, lookalike Anand Mahindra." He also shared a picture of a man who strikingly resembles Mahindra. (Also Read: Customised car design for wheelchair-bound drivers impresses Anand Mahindra)

Take a look at the post here:

Since this post spread like wildfire on social media, it also garnered a response from Mahindra. After resharing the post, he wrote, "Looks like we were separated during some Mela in our childhood."

Since Mahindra shared this tweet, it has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "It is the time you both meet again."

A second commented, "Mostly people do not come across doppelgangers of themselves. The human face is extraordinarily unique."

"Seems like your younger version, sir. Must be your younger brother. Kumbhmela mein chhote bhai ka haath kashke pakadna chahiye tha. (You should have held your younger brother's hand tightly in Kumbh mela.) Good thing he's found," said a third.

A fourth joked, "And he is Paramanand Mahendra."

A fifth shared, "Unbelievable. I was stunned upon seeing it, my goodness, what a combination of faces. Oh my, amazing!"

