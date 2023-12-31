Men turn sofa into vehicle, drive it around. Anand Mahindra says this
A video of two men driving around in a sofa turned into a vehicle has left people amused. The video will surprise you too.
Anand Mahindra took to X to share an interesting video of an innovation that may leave you amused and fascinated in equal parts. The clip shows two men turning a sofa into a vehicle. Not just that, they also take a ride in their modified ‘furniture-turned-car’.
“Just a fun project? Yes, but look at the passion and engineering effort that went into it. If a country has to become a giant in automobiles, it needs many such ‘garage’ inventors. Happy driving kids, and I’d like to see the look on the face of the RTO inspector in India, when you drive in to register this,” the business tycoon wrote as he shared the video.
The video was originally posted three years ago on the YouTube channel Mekdev. The description explains that the men started working by making a CAD model of the sofa.
“Steering is made by moving the steering lever left and right. Throttle and braking is done with the two handles at the steering lever,” reads a part of the description about how the vehicle works.
Take a look at this video reshared by Anand Mahindra on X:
The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 4.7 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 8,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.
Here’s how people reacted to this modified vehicle:
“I’m just trying to figure out what if they drive in Hills like Himachal?” wondered an X user. “Automobile innovation is fueled by the relentless pursuit of passionate engineers, whose garage projects often lay the foundation for a country's advancement in the industry. The ingenuity and dedication behind such efforts are what drive us forward,” added another.
“After sofa-cum-bed presenting, sofa-cum-car,” joked a third. “Nice. Sir, why don't you start a game show where you seek such geniuses? The winners get to work with you on some project, what say?” wrote a fourth.