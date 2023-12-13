'Wait, what?': Anand Mahindra shocked to see man's driving skills on a narrow road. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of two cars driving on a narrow road and how they cross each other. This video left the Chairman of the Mahindra Group in shock. Since he posted this clip, it garnered significant attention and a flurry of reactions. Anand Mahindra was impressed by a person's driving skills. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Wait, What? Ok, I suppose it’s better than just ending up in a shouting match. But as the saying goes: ‘Don’t try this at home,'" wrote Mahindra in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra's 'skills as a chef are limited,' but he wants to make this dish. Watch)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the video, two cars converge on a narrow road from opposite directions. Upon reaching each other, the drivers engage in a discussion to navigate the situation. Subsequently, the footage depicts the man skillfully tilting his vehicle to ascend a wall, proceeding with careful and deliberate manoeuvres to safely pass the other car.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views and over 3,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on it. (Also Read: Customised car design for wheelchair-bound drivers impresses Anand Mahindra)

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "In India, it takes a Mahindra and a Rohit Shetty to pull such stunts."

A second shared, "This is really crazy. The skill level is incredible."

"What! How did they do this without damaging the car?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Is this for real, or someone doing some stunt in a movie!"

"Amazing driver," added a fifth.