Anand Mahindra's 'skills as a chef are limited,' but he wants to make this dish. Watch

Anand Mahindra frequently shares captivating videos that not only capture his interest but also resonate with netizens. Among such clips, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra recently shared a video of a 'tornado omelette' he wants to try his hands on. Anand Mahindra shared an omelette recipe that he wants to try. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Say hello to the ‘Tornado Omelette.’ My skills as a Chef are limited to breakfast & brunch fare. But this is going to add significantly to my repertoire… Brilliant. And so simple. I’m heading to the kitchen. Wait…where are the chopsticks?" wrote Mahindra in the tweet. He also shared a video of this unique dish. (Also Read: This 97-year-old woman is Anand Mahindra's 'hero of the day'. Here's why)

The clip shows a person pouring oil into a pan and heating it. Once heated, they drop eggs in it. Further, the person can be seen twisting the omelette with chopsticks in such a way that it forms a 'tornado.'

This post was shared on December 10. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "I would've added a butter slice for added taste and non-sticky affairs."

A second posted, "And that's the right way to cook egg, removed at the right time. People cook eggs so wrong."

A third shared, "Wow! This is a fantastic piece of art, more than food."

"It's looking really nice, must try," commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "Nice. I am going to try it."