This 97-year-old woman is Anand Mahindra's 'hero of the day'. Here's why

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a 97-year-old woman and also called her his ‘hero of the day’. Wondering why? The clip shows the elderly woman paramotoring with the help of an instructor. It is her fearless way of engaging into the adventure sports that has left people in awe. The image shows the 97-year-old woman about whom Anand Mahindra shared a post on X. (Instagram/@flyingrhinoparamotoring)

“It’s never too late to fly. She’s my hero of the day,” the business tycoon wrote while sharing the video. The clip was originally posted on Instagram page Flying Rhino Paramotoring. The page’s bio says it is run by a “team of Army para-commando pilots and Air Force veterans".

The video is also shared with a caption on Instagram that reads, “97 year Old courage and 20+ years of experience: Flying Rhino paramotoring salutes to the courage of grandma, who at 97 made an endeavour to fly and Flying Rhino made it Safe as always and pleasurable.”

Take a look at this video of the elderly woman paramotoring:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 3.3 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how X users react to this paramotoring video:

“Really encouraging,” posted an X user. “I am so happy to see this clip,” added another. “Age is just a number, and this video of an old lady fearlessly embracing paragliding proves it! Her spirit is a reminder that adventure knows no bounds. Let's all find inspiration in her courage and zest for life!” joined a third. “Inspiring. What a way to tell us that we will always have a way, given we are determined,” wrote a fourth.