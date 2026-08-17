Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini honours top performing PM SHRI and Model Sanskriti schools

Haryana Chief Minister on Friday honoured the state’s best-performing PM SHRI Schools and Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools during the Independence Day celebrations, recognising their performance in school education and efforts to improve learning outcomes. Haryana Chief Minister honours top performing PM SHRI and Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools during Independence Day celebrations.

PM SHRI GSSS Gangwa in Hisar secured the first position among PM SHRI Schools, followed by PM SHRI GSSS Chakkarpur in Gurugram and PM SHRI GSSS Palhawas in Rewari in the second and third positions, respectively.

Among Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools, GMSSSS Shahzadpur in Ambala was ranked first, while GMSSSS Babain in Kurukshetra and GMSSSS Hansi secured the second and third positions. The respective District Education Officers and Block Education Officers were also honoured during the event.

Schools recognised through merit based assessment The selection of the award-winning schools was based on an objective and merit-based assessment process. Schools were evaluated against prescribed parameters covering infrastructure, teaching and learning practices, learning outcomes, student performance and teacher capacity.

The assessment also considered co-curricular activities and school management, with objective indicators used to determine the final rankings.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the recognition was intended to encourage excellence in school education and motivate other schools across Haryana to adopt innovative practices and continuously improve their performance.

The chief minister congratulated the principals, teachers and students of the recognised schools and said their achievements could serve as examples for other government schools in the state.

Focus on quality and future ready education The PM SHRI scheme is aimed at strengthening existing government schools and developing them as exemplar institutions. According to the state government, the initiative focuses on quality education, creativity, critical thinking and improved learning opportunities for students.

The chief minister said PM SHRI Schools are also intended to equip students with skills needed to meet the demands of the future, including 21st-century skills and broader opportunities for holistic development.

Haryana currently has 251 PM SHRI Schools and 218 Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools. The government said these institutions are contributing to efforts to strengthen the state's government school education system.

The chief minister said the objective is to ensure that schools continue to improve while providing every child with opportunities to develop according to their abilities, talent and potential.

Schools to support Viksit Haryana vision The chief minister said PM SHRI and Model Sanskriti Schools would have an important role in advancing the vision of ‘Viksit Haryana–Viksit Bharat’ by promoting quality education, innovation, skill development and holistic development among students.

The recognition of the schools comes as the state continues to focus on strengthening government education infrastructure and improving the overall quality of learning.

The government said the awards also reflect its focus on creating a future-ready education system aligned with the broader objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

By recognising schools that have performed well across multiple aspects of education, the initiative is intended to encourage a culture of continuous improvement across government schools in Haryana.

The achievements of the award-winning institutions are expected to provide examples of effective practices that can be adopted and adapted by other schools across the state.