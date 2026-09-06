Panchang Today, September 6, 2026: Krishna Dashami under Ardra Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 6, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 6, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Ravivar that favours alert thinking, careful timing and measured communication. With Krishna Dashami and Ardra Nakshatra influencing the day, and the Moon in Gemini, progress is more likely when decisions remain practical, details are reviewed carefully and impulsive moves are kept under control.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:01 am
|Sunset
|6:37 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|5:02 pm to 6:37 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar often brings focus to purpose, visibility and personal discipline. Today, however, that tone is shaped by Krishna Dashami, which is generally considered more suitable for sorting, reducing and reviewing than for forcing a dramatic fresh start. Ardra Nakshatra adds a sharp, searching quality, while the Moon in Gemini may bring more questions, conversations, comparisons and quick shifts of attention. This combination can be useful for research, problem-solving and revisiting matters that have become tangled, particularly when facts need to be separated from reactions.
At the same time, it is important not to mistake urgency for clarity. Those who follow Panchang timings may find the day useful for practical corrections, editing, clearing pending messages and identifying where a plan needs adjustment. Siddhi Yog may be considered supportive for competent follow-through, but with the broader pattern calling for restraint, steady judgement is likely to serve better than haste or overconfidence.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this is a workable day for organising information, correcting errors, following up on unfinished tasks and preparing the ground for a stronger move later. Ravivar with Krishna Dashami favours trimming what is unnecessary, while Ardra and the Moon in Gemini can support analysis, writing, troubleshooting and comparing options.
If an issue has too many moving parts, break it into smaller decisions rather than trying to settle everything at once. The day may also suit reviewing documents, budgets, schedules and communication drafts. Conversations that require candour can be useful, provided the tone remains measured. Important decisions may benefit from a second look, especially when they depend on assumptions, timing or verbal commitments.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may read today as a day that calls for thoughtful speech. Ardra can make words sharper than intended, while the Moon in Gemini may encourage quick responses, mixed signals or speaking before the full picture is clear. This does not make the day unfavourable for relationships, but it does make careful listening as important as speaking plainly.
Family discussions may go better when practical details are settled first and emotional conclusions are not rushed. If a misunderstanding has been lingering, a calm and factual conversation could help clear it. Keep messages concise, avoid repeating old complaints for effect, and give others enough time to explain themselves before deciding what they meant.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Dashami often supports inward housekeeping. Rather than trying to force a major emotional breakthrough, use the day to notice what is cluttering the mind and what can be put in order. Ravivar can support self-discipline, while Ardra's searching quality may be useful when approached with honesty without becoming overly critical of yourself.
A short period of quiet planning, reading, prayer or reflective journalling may be more useful than scattered effort. Consider reviewing the week ahead, identifying one obligation that needs clearer boundaries and one habit that needs less attention. The aim is not withdrawal, but steadiness. Even a simple pause before reacting can help restore perspective and make later choices more considered.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 6, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dashami until 7:29 pm; then Krishna Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ardra until 7:52 pm; then Punarvasu
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Siddhi until 9:44 am; then Vyatipata
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vanija until 8:41 am; then Vishti until 7:29 pm; then Bava until 6:16 am, Monday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Gemini
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:30 am
|5:15 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:53 am
|6:01 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:53 am
|12:44 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|10:33 am
|12:03 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:24 pm
|3:15 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:37 pm
|6:59 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:37 pm
|7:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:56 pm
|12:42 am, Monday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:15 am
The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to settle the mind, set priorities or prepare thoughtfully for the day ahead.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:53 am to 12:44 pm
A favourable period for an important submission, a clear commitment or a considered decision that requires confidence and composure.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:24 pm to 3:15 pm
Traditionally considered supportive for purposeful follow-through. It may be useful for giving a pending matter a firm but balanced push, particularly when the groundwork has already been done.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|5:02 pm
|6:37 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|3:28 pm
|5:02 pm
|Yamaganda
|12:19 pm
|1:53 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|4:55 pm
|5:45 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|6:51 am
|7:41 am
|Vidaal Yog
|6:01 am
|7:52 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:
Vyatipata Yog: Until 6:02 am, Monday
This is traditionally treated as a cautionary period, making it better suited to routine work, observation, maintenance or tasks that do not require a significant new beginning. If something important cannot be postponed, proceed carefully and leave room for revision.
Rahu Kaal: Until 6:37 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid major purchases, sensitive negotiations or important first steps during this period when possible. Routine work and necessary follow-through can continue, provided decisions are not made out of pressure or haste.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:01 am
|Sunset
|6:37 pm
|Moonrise
|1:36 am, Monday
|Moonset
|3:14 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|5:16 pm to 6:49 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|5:02 pm to 6:37 pm
|Bengaluru
|4:54 pm to 6:27 pm
|Hyderabad
|4:52 pm to 6:25 pm
|Chennai
|4:44 pm to 6:16 pm
|Ahmedabad
|5:18 pm to 6:52 pm
|Pune
|5:11 pm to 6:44 pm
|Kolkata
|4:15 pm to 5:49 pm
|Jaipur
|5:07 pm to 6:41 pm
|Kochi
|4:59 pm to 6:31 pm
|Lucknow
|4:47 pm to 6:21 pm
|Indore
|5:05 pm to 6:39 pm
|Guwahati
|4:03 pm to 5:37 pm
|Chandigarh
|5:04 pm to 6:39 pm
|Surat
|5:17 pm to 6:50 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|4:33 pm to 6:06 pm
|Nagpur
|4:51 pm to 6:25 pm
|Coimbatore
|4:56 pm to 6:28 pm
|Varanasi
|4:38 pm to 6:12 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|4:24 pm to 5:57 pm
Overall
Taken as a whole, this Ravivar is best used for clear thinking, selective action and careful speech. Traditional Panchang guidance favours review over drama and thoughtful timing over impulse. Keep the day simple, use the supportive windows deliberately, and allow patience to guide your choices.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More